Matternet needed to redesign their application architecture



The integrated Matternet platform includes autonomous drones, landing stations, and a cloud-based logistics platform. The Matternet cloud is the brain of the entire system and is responsible for flight planning and real-time drone monitoring. Operators can log into the platform to field customer requests, generate routes, and monitor and control the drones.



During flights, the drones and landing stations transmit protobuf (Protocol buffers) messages to the Matternet cloud platform (and clients) using an MQTT (Message Queue Telemetry Transport) broker — a lightweight publish/subscribe protocol designed for resource-constrained devices and slow network links. The MQTT broker passes the various messages to the clients that subscribe. However, the main problem with this approach was that it was difficult to onboard new clients because of the tight coupling between the clients and the protobuf message. Each client had to take on the arduous task of deserializing the protobuf messages, which caused performance bottlenecks.



Some of the other issues they faced with this initial tech architecture included:

Inconsistent communication layer for client applications The Matternet team observed that managing the different protobuf integrations in addition to REST APIs became increasingly complex. Therefore, they needed a consistent data layer that was always up to date, reliable, and easy to integrate for their various clients.

Reduced transaction query visibility One of Matternet's main concerns with their initial architecture was the lack of proper visibility into their transactions (telemetry data). Because of this, they could not debug system issues efficiently, which affected the reliability of their system. As a result, they needed a solution that gave them more visibility into their systems and transaction information.