Nutrien needed to accelerate the development of their digital hub platform



With a mission to help farmers sustainably increase food production through technology, Nutrien set out on an ambitious goal — to launch an omnichannel(web, iOS, Android) customer product portal called a digital hub to give customers a complete overview and control of their agronomic and business needs.



As a 150-year-old company, they faced many challenges as they embarked on this digital transformation project. The most complex challenge was the plethora of data and APIs scattered across different business domains. To provide a better customer experience, they needed to integrate all this information from their strategic business functions to a single unified platform. In addition, they needed a powerful solution to describe all their data, serve multiple clients, and be highly reliable and scalable.



Some of the issues they faced when embarking on this project were:

Data hidden in silos in multiple back-end systems As a merger of several companies and a network of over 2,000 retail locations across multiple business functions and partners, Nutrien had data in numerous back-end sources, which became complex to manage. They needed a way to unify all that data into a single layer for clients to consume.

Cumbersome and inconsistent REST APIs for client applications Inconsistent REST APIs across Nutrien's existing applications were a common support issue. Every time a new application was onboarded, they had to set up or modify REST API endpoints, which led to many inconsistencies in the API. Additionally, REST APIs created by different teams used inconsistent approaches despite Nutrien’s efforts to discourage them. Ultimately, they needed a unified and consistent API solution that would be easy to consume and flexible enough to onboard different client applications without causing downtime.

Code-heavy development took longer to deliver new features Nutrien observed that their development teams spent considerable effort building duplicative data-fetching code and aggregation layers to support their product needs, which put a strain on their product delivery time. They needed a solution to abstract the redundant API creation process and allow developers to build faster.