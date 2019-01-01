When assessing technologies, the Optum team quickly realised that GraphQL would help them reduce the number of versions they manage for each client need and eliminate over-fetching and under-fetching.

Optum evaluated a number of tools but chose Hasura because:

• Hasura would expose their data out of the box

• It had no under- and over-fetching problems

• It is a Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

• Hasura would speed up Optum's time to market

• It required only a lean workforce

• The technology is cloud-native

• Hasura has declarative access controls for security

• It offers a great developer experience

