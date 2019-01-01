Ease of Use Hasura’s intuitive tools and documentation made it easy to set up and connect to their Postgres database, instantly auto-generating GraphQL schemas and resolvers based on the tables and views in their database. This saved them development and maintenance time not having to author any more of their data access APIs themselves and modifying the code every time they made a database change.

Auto-Generated GraphQL Schemas and Resolvers Hasura provided “GraphQL out of the box” with its ability to auto-generate GraphQLschemas and resolvers of their Postgres database, saving Pulley months of development time - especially in their early stages when changes to features and the underlying database happened frequently.



Pulley utilizes Hasura for nearly all queries and updates of over 50 database tables.

Data Migrations Hasura’s migrations feature was also essential during the early phases of Pulley’s product development, tracking Postgres database schema changes in metadata, allowing them to keep their database consistent between development and production.

Real-Time Updates via GraphQL Subscriptions Subscriptions simplified their frontend development, utilizing React components to dynamically update their web frontend as new data arrived. This eased the burden of having to write their own notification framework to provide real-time updates.

Security, Authorization & Auditing To protect its customer’s sensitive financial and personal data, Pulley relied on Hasura’s granular authorization features, which can be applied down to the row and column level. To ensure the security of their system, Pulley regularly performs penetration testing to make sure that their entire system, including Hasura, is hardened from external attack.



Pulley also relies on Hasura’s built-in auditing capabilities to track changes in user permissions, providing them a history log of changes they can refer back to.