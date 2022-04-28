Watch our April community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
April 28, 2022
9AM PT
What you will learn
HasuraEd: Hasura Metadata 101
Moving from local to production by following the metadata. In this HasuraEd session, Alberto gives us a guided tour of best-practices around deploying Hasura to production with modern CI/CD pipelines and the Hasura CLI.
Get connected with Vercel
Vercel is a dominant force in the serverless provider space, and this newest integration allows you to seamlessly import your Hasura endpoint and auth tokens to your live Vercel instances, reducing friction, and boosting DX!
YAML generator for Github Actions
The YAML generator for preview apps using Github Actions is now GA and saves some serious boilerplate-writing time! Come see how to get branch previews of your metadata changes and more.
Environment Flags, Schema Search, and More!
Vaishnavi Ayyangar shows off some of the latest feature updates in the Hasura dashboard including the much-requested environment flags with colored banners! No more editing production by mistake!
Building the open-source DORA stack with Faros
Join us with community member Thomas GERBER as they talk us through architecting and building the Faros AI Community Edition for engineering-ops observability. See how a stack of open-source tools combines in creating meaningful metrics for developers.