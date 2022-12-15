🚀 Introducing Hasura GraphQL Data Connector for Snowflake. Read blog
Hasura EventsAll Events

Hasura Community Call

Watch our Dec 22 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
videoWEBINAR
timeDec 15, 2022
time9AM PT
What you will learn
  • Tick
    Product Lookback
    Join Tanmai Gopal, cofounder & CEO at Hasura for a look back at everything we accomplished in 2022. He’ll be highlighting major releases and launches that happened in the past year!
  • Tick
    Snowflake Preview
    You did the legwork getting all your data organized, categorized, and systematized in Snowflake. Let Hasura help solve your data warehouse’s last-mile problem and get the richness of Snowflake into product team’s hands!
  • Tick
    AlloyDB
    It may walk and trumpet like an elephant, but AlloyDB is the tricked-out “Postgres Compatible” DB you’d expect from the data engineers at Google that achieves 99.99% availability and includes a plethora of auto-scaling features that allow it to adapt to a wide range of requirements. Now you can have instant GraphQL for this powerful database solution which Google is planning to release as GA in December 2022.
  • Tick
    Parameterized queries (feedback)
    Your DBA was on Product Santa’s ‘good-list’ this year. Unleash even more of your DB’s superpowers as SQL goes ultra-meta in this brand-new RFC. GraphQL run-time variables in SQL with Hasura’s protected execution guarantee? Yes, please!
  • Tick
    Action Improvements
    The Action train is still “full-steam ahead” with response transforms now supported on the UI and the ability to make query parameters optional.
  • Tick
    Elastic Connection Pooling
    What goes up must come down, and database traffic is no different. Hasura now supports automated flexible database connection pools for even more “set-it-and-forget-it” DevOps wins.
  • Tick
    Dynamic DB Connection (Alpha Release)
    Throw a switch for the GraphQL-train. Dynamic strings and business logic for your database parameters. Actively looking for Alpha customers
  • Tick
    Community Presenter: Streaming Subscriptions
    Some user’s wouldn’t want to touch realtime-data optimizations with a 10k foot pole, but this month’s community presenter shows us how they worked with Hasura to see even more performant streaming data for their product.
  • 🚀If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love
    for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call.
    Let us know through this form  >
  • Can't wait to see you there!

VIEW RECORDINGVIEW RECORDING

Loading...
Presented by
Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketer, Hasura

Past recordings

Hasura Community Call - Oct 2022
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Oct 2022
View Recordingright arrow
Hasura Community Call - Sep 2022
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Sep 2022
View Recordingright arrow
Hasura Community Call - Aug 2022
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Aug 2022
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo
Subscribe IlluSubscribe Illu

Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.

Loading...