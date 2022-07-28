Big Query GA and new featuresWe’re excited to have some of the engineers working on Big Query to announce its general availability, the release of computed fields, and scalar remapping!
How Hasura scales MS SQL Event Triggers with Complex IndexesSee how we leverage complex indexes to achieve optimal performance for Event Triggers.
Streaming Subscription BenchmarksWe are returning to some technical details about streaming subscriptions, and let’s just say, there’s a “million” reasons you won’t want to miss this demo.
Naming Conventions & GraphQL Customization - WYSIWYG editionWe’ve had a look previously at customizing the API naming conventions, but now we get to see this great functionality landing in the console!
Parameterize array variables in subscriptionsWe’re happy to announce updates to HE internals which make for more efficient subscriptions, leading to smaller payloads being sent to the database, and less work for the database to do.
Join us for a special presentation on creating Telegram Bots backed by Hasura for a rich messaging experience.
