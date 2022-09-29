Announcing instant streaming APIs with built-in authorization for new or existing Postgres
Hasura Community Call

Watch our September community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
timeSep 29, 2022
time9AM PT
What you will learn
  • Tick
    Streaming Subscriptions
    Streaming subscriptions give developers a highly performant, scalable, and efficient way to consume fast-moving or large volumes of data in Postgres as a continuous stream. We'll show you how to get started.
  SQLite
    SQLite
    A quick walkthrough of the newly implemented SQLite GraphQL Data Connector, where it is, and how you can make use of it.
  • Tick
    Best Practices for Observability + Monitoring using Datadog
    An overview of how to configure observability and monitoring for Hasura. We’ll cover best practices and how to create a datadog based dashboard that shows the full set of monitoring capabilities.
  • Tick
    Auto cleanup for old trigger events
    Learn how to automatically remove old event triggers that are very stateful to improve performance and lower operational overhead.
  • Tick
    CockroachDB - Teasing
    Instant GraphQL APIs for CockroachDB are just around the corner plus a sneak peek at what else is coming soon.
  • 🚀If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love
    for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call.
    Let us know through this form  >
  • Can't wait to see you there!

Presented by
Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketer, Hasura

