Watch our Jan 2023 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
timeJan 26, 2023
time9AM PT
What you will learn
  • Tick
    Product Roadmap - 2023
    Join Tanmai Gopal, cofounder & CEO at Hasura for a look at what’s on the 2023 product roadmap. He’ll talk about the direction we’re heading and give you some sneak peeks at what we’re aiming to deliver in 2023.
  • Tick
    Google AlloyDB
    It’s elephants all the way down with the continued work on AlloyDB and Google Cloud’s solution for on-demand Postgres. Set-it-and-forget it with this all-in-one hosted database and let it fly with the full power of Hasura’s feature set natively supported.
  • Tick
    Azure Cosmos DB for PostgreSQL
    Query across the cosmos with Azure’s massively-distributed database. Data access was never so close for Azure developers.
  • Tick
    Parameterized Queries?
    A feature so powerful we don’t even know what to call it. Catch the RFC and how you can help in this fly-over review of this sequel preview.
  • Tick
    Autocreate Actions
    Actions picked up a little more swagger with their SWAGGER. Generated actions from swagger files? Will this team ever REST?
  • Tick
    Cron Trigger
    It’s about time to look at the Cron tab. Check out the latest changes, and you’ll be seeing stars. Or asterisks. Or whatever you want to call them.
  • Tick
    Database Latency Checks on Cloud
    Hasura loves observability, and a deep dive into database latency is no exception. Now you can see the DB speed, too.

Presented by
Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketer, Hasura

