IconThe days of DIY APIs are done – get on the GraphQL edge. Register Now
Hasura EventsAll Events

Hasura Community Call

Watch our March 2023 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
videoWEBINAR
timeMar 30, 2023
time9AM PT
What you will learn
  • Tick
    Upcoming Hasura v3
    Get a first glance at our next major Hasura version and become part of the V3 working group.
  • Tick
    MySQL & Oracle - Mutations
    We’ll demo how you can perform mutations (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE) with our MySQL and Oracle integrations.
  • Tick
    Parameterized Queries
    NOW: Logical Models!: Learn how you can leverage the native query capabilities of PostgreSQL and expose it over GraphQL with Hasura.
  • Tick
    Webhook Auth Caching
    Authentication using webhooks made faster with auth token caching. Now reduce the webhook Auth HTTP calls by setting up webhook auth token caching.
  • Tick
    Import OpenAPI
    Instantly enrich your unified GraphQL API by bringing in existing REST APIs. Go from REST to GraphQL within a few clicks by importing OpenAPI specifications.
  • Tick
    Community Demo
    Deepak Prabhakara, Co-founder & CEO of BoxyHQ, will share how to leverage Microsoft Azure AD to enable Enterprise SSO login for your Next.js application using the SAML single sign-on protocol. Additionally, you'll see how to relay role-based access from the Identity Provider to Hasura, highlighting that SSO can be a convenient method for both authentication and authorization.
  • 🚀If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love
    for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call.
    Let us know through this form  >
  • Can't wait to see you there!

VIEW RECORDINGVIEW RECORDING

Loading...
Presented by
Martin Mark
Martin Mark
Head of Product Design, Hasura
Deepak Prabhakara
Deepak Prabhakara
Co-founder & CEO, BoxyHQ

Past recordings

Hasura Community Call - Feb 2023
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Feb 2023
CalendarFeb 2023right arrow
Hasura Community Call - Jan 2023
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Jan 2023
View Recordingright arrow
Hasura Community Call - Dec 2022
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Dec 2022
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo
Subscribe IlluSubscribe Illu

Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.

Loading...