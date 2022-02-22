Genomic ETL and digital custody with General Bioinformatics

What is General Bioinformatics using Hasura for?

General Bioinformatics uses Hasura to join a wide array of different datasets into a unified API layer. The nature of genomic information is very graph-like and lends itself to being queried as a graph. The majority of this information gets collected into relational databases, and instead of parsing the transforming and loading the information into a bespoke industry utility like SPARQL, or some RDF data format, General Bioinformatics leverages the auto-generated GraphQL API to get graph relationships from these relational data structures.

After parsing, annotating, and cleaning the data, they then expose an in-house tool that allows scientists to build their own queries for slices of this data in a self-serve format called Deep Space.

How Hasura helped?

Through this process of running a type of genomic ETL, the team discovered that Hasura allows them to create operational data engineers from scientists. Staffing for such a narrow band of skillsets would normally prove quite challenging. Using Hasura for a low-ops data platform lets the team focus on finding scientists that understand the data, and then turn them into data engineers. Focusing on modeling the data requires domain expertise, and Hasura autogenerates the API layer to access the models.