Enabling Data Journalism with Hasura at The Marshall Project

[ On generated queries ] the fact that you can kind of abstract that away without really understanding how these joins are working in the backend is really handy.

When working with a volunteer base of citizen-reporters and crowd-sourced data-sets, the project needed to be able to interop with tooling that would be familiar to a non-technical audience. They leveraged Airtable as a data source that joined the primary data sources as part of a federated API, providing a more complete version of the final story.

Feature Highlights

GraphQL API

Being able to expose relational data in a graph-like way opened up an entirely new way to explore data with stakeholders, fellow journalists, and interested citizens.

Direct Access to Postgres

Having data engineers on the team allowed the Marshall Project to create highly efficient table designs for optimized queries, without needing to expose or even explain the complexity to the end-users of the data.