Close
👋 Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
WORKSHOP

Build a complete backend with GraphQL, serverless and the 3factor app architecture

APRIL, 2020
8 - 10 AM PDT
Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
DESCRIPTION
In this 2 hour workshop, you will learn how to use Hasura, GraphQL and serverless to build the backend for a food-delivery application that’s both scalable and resilient. We will also explain the reasons behind why we chose each technology in this stack. We will be using Hasura actions to showcase how we add complex business logic to the application. This application will be built following the 3factor app architecture pattern. You can read more about this pattern here: 3factor.app.
While this course is open to everyone, it is aimed at fullstack developers with a basic understanding of backend APIs.
ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR
Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
Tiru is a PM at Hasura. He has built various components on the Hasura GraphQL Engine including Hasura Event Triggers which enables serverless application development over Postgres. He is experienced in all layers of the stack from Javascript to Haskell, bare metal to containers. He is also the maintainer for 3factor (https://3factor.app) website.