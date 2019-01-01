Build a complete backend with GraphQL, serverless and the 3factor app architecture

In this 2 hour workshop, you will learn how to use Hasura, GraphQL and serverless to build the backend for a food-delivery application that’s both scalable and resilient. We will also explain the reasons behind why we chose each technology in this stack. We will be using Hasura actions to showcase how we add complex business logic to the application. This application will be built following the 3factor app architecture pattern. You can read more about this pattern here: 3factor.app.

While this course is open to everyone, it is aimed at fullstack developers with a basic understanding of backend APIs.