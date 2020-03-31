GraphQL seems shiny on the frontend, and frontend developers love it because of the flexibility to pick and choose the right size of data for our UI. However, the developer experience of trying to build a backend that supports a GraphQL API can get ugly.

During this workshop, you will learn how to build a GraphQL API in just a few minutes with an amazing developer experience using Hasura. You will also learn how to wire it up to a React client.

This workshop is taught by a frontend developer with a frontend perspective who has successfully built GraphQL APIs and understands the pain-point with getting started.