Cajoo's development team needed to move fast as an early-stage startup.

Their initial technical architecture included a React Native mobile app connected to Shopify as their ecommerce backend (their order management system), a third-party warehouse management system, a third-party courier delivery application, and a Nest JS API hosted in Heroku to connect all these systems and handle user authentication.

As their customer base grew, they started to observe performance and flexibility bottlenecks affecting user experience and decided to redesign their tech stack to cater to their custom scenarios and meet business demands. The challenges Cajoo faced with the initial tech stack included: