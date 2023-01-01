Customers
Case studies
How Hasura helps customers access Cherre’s real estate knowledge graph with a single GraphQL API
Case study
How Hasura helps customers access Cherre’s real estate knowledge graph with a single GraphQL API
Cherre’s market-leading SaaS platform easily connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth for clients’ entire organizations. Cherre helps clients unlock the value of their data, empowering users to extract meaningful, immediate insights and make better decisions.
Key metrics
A scalable framework that can handle almost infinite client requests
A seamless, low-maintenance user experience for clients
Visibility into client API usage to improve the service
About Cherre
Competitive advantage through data insights
Cherre helps enterprises bring together their internal, public and third-party real estate data and empowers them to evaluate opportunities faster and more accurately - all while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs.
This technology is perfect for insurance companies, property developers, investors, lenders, asset managers & real estate tech firms. Cherre’s clients include the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), Keller Williams NYC, Stratus Data Systems, August Partners, and more.
The Problem
Cherre’s Challenge
Cherre’s ecosystem includes three types of data:
- Public data feeds: Publicly available information like property registration details and demographic data.
- Third-party vendor data sets: Cherre proactively partners with third-party vendors so that clients who are subscribed to these can access them easily within Cherre, e.g. AirDNA.
- Customers’ own data: Organizations’ private data, e.g. systems that track portfolio performance, direct feeds they subscribe to, etc.
Cherre pulls all these together into their Core Connect platform and a number of other downstream products
The Solution
Why Cherre chose Hasura
Cherre initially considered Representational State Transfer (REST) API architecture but soon realized it wouldn't work for them. Creating one new endpoint from one connected data set would be simple, but REST couldn’t scale up and handle the complexity that Cherre’s clients demand.
The team settled on Hasura and GraphQL as this combination offers:
- Schema stitching
- Out-of-the-box spatial queries
- Object aliasing
- Custom functions
“We were able to offer customized business intelligence at scale - quickly and easily”
Kevin Mattice
Head of Product at Cherre
The Results
The benefits of using Hasura
Spatial queries are quick and easy
Cherre’s clients often want to pull information from custom-drawn geographical areas. Hasura makes these queries very easy via a built-in _st_contains function that is native to PostGIS. This kind of use case can be created very quickly, with little work.
No more code changes for clients
Hasura’s object aliasing feature means Cherre can version data and objects without their clients having to make code changes in their API calls.
Creating custom functions is so much easier
Hasura is a powerful tool for creating custom functions. Cherre’s clients can pull data based on very specific use cases without Cherre having to do much work on the ETL.
Client data is kept separate
Data security is very important to Cherre’s clients. Hasura accommodates and secures separate data and schema stitch them together to create a seamless user experience.
Closing Note
What’s Next for Cherre
Cherre’s next task is to introduce rate limiting on client API calls. This popular way of provisioning an API will help Cherre to structure different client plans and pricing levels. Hasura is working closely with the Cherre team to make sure the end solution will meet their needs and support their clients.
Case study
Visit Cherre website