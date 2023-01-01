Engineering ETL pipeline for DORA metrics with Faros AI

Faros uses Hasura as the API layer between all their services. Previously, they built and maintained their own GraphQL service layer between the different components. Looking to create an open-sourced version of their application, they looked to Hasura and quickly replaced their entire API layer with Hasura within 4 weeks.

The Faros application ingests data through services like Airbyte, then writes that data with Hasura into a Postgres database, where a Metabase instance ingests, slices, and displays data queried through Hasura. Then, an instance of n8n lets users define events triggered by or queried from Hasura.

Hasura allowed the team to move quickly and remove all of their boilerplate code, unifying the entire API interface across all services.