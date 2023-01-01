Modernizing Audit and Advisory Services with Hasura at Fieldguide

Using Hasura’s remote schema and event triggers, they’ve joined their own federated service schema which manages emails, authentication, and various document automation and processing workflows. They’ve also used Actions to integrate a RESTful machine learning service.

Fieldguide also required enterprise-grade permissioning, as their customers handle sensitive data every day. Leveraging Hasura’s flexible authorization layer, the team has built up to a dozen layers of logic checks to control who has access to which documents and data.

Fieldguide’s team credits Hasura for their ability to quickly build out features, integrate new functionality, and enforce rigorous permissions. To help with reviewing Hasura permission changes, Fieldguide developed an open-source Github Action.