Bioinformatics is the discipline of bringing together scientific knowledge and computing knowledge for a combined effect of letting scientists unleash greater insights and understanding of the problem sets they are trying to solve. It involves working with datasets around genomics, standard deviations in genomics, and countless supporting data models.

General Bioinformatics is a company that collects, aggregates, and sanitizes this data for the broader scientific community by focusing on the requirements needed for a research project. They act as the data lake and the chain of custody for genomic information. With their domain expertise, they are able to identify which data abnormalities are noisy versus meaningful.