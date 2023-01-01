Netlify uses Hasura to build the Jamstack Explorers project that teaches users bite-size courses on the Jamstack ecosystem. Throughout the course, progress-based achievements can be unlocked, leading to a gamified, educational experience.

Additionally, it’s an open-source project, based on Next.js, designed as a referential architecture for similar projects that leverage web technologies.

When users progress through the app and achieve different awards for content accomplished, these are events and actions in the database. Netlify needed a way to be able to perform custom business logic at specific parts of a user's experience on the platform – a problem Hasura is able to solve really well.