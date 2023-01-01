Nutrien needed to accelerate the development of their digital hub platform

With a mission to help farmers sustainably increase food production through technology, Nutrien set out on an ambitious goal — to launch an omnichannel(web, iOS, Android) customer product portal called a digital hub to give customers a complete overview and control of their agronomic and business needs.

As a 150-year-old company, they faced many challenges as they embarked on this digital transformation project. The most complex challenge was the plethora of data and APIs scattered across different business domains. To provide a better customer experience, they needed to integrate all this information from their strategic business functions to a single unified platform. In addition, they needed a powerful solution to describe all their data, serve multiple clients, and be highly reliable and scalable.

Some of the issues they faced when embarking on this project were: