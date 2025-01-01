Leading healthcare company Penumbra leverages Virtual Reality to revolutionize patient therapy, turning rehabilitation into an engaging and immersive experience. By using Hasura’s GraphQL engine, they seamlessly managed secure and real-time access to sensitive healthcare data with out-of-the-box governance — eliminating complexity and freeing their team to focus on innovation. The result? A flawless, scalable data platform that saved years of development effort while ensuring a secure and innovative experience for both patients and therapists.