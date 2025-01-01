Announcing PromptQL: Build AI apps with Agentic Data Access
Case study

How Hasura powers Penumbra's virtual reality telehealth technology

Leading healthcare company Penumbra leverages Virtual Reality to revolutionize patient therapy, turning rehabilitation into an engaging and immersive experience. By using Hasura’s GraphQL engine, they seamlessly managed secure and real-time access to sensitive healthcare data with out-of-the-box governance — eliminating complexity and freeing their team to focus on innovation. The result? A flawless, scalable data platform that saved years of development effort while ensuring a secure and innovative experience for both patients and therapists.

Case study

PromptQL: Data Agent on Hasura DDN that
gets you close to 100% accuracy on RAG

