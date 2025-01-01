Case study
How Hasura powers Penumbra's virtual reality telehealth technology
Leading healthcare company Penumbra leverages Virtual Reality to revolutionize patient therapy, turning rehabilitation into an engaging and immersive experience. By using Hasura’s GraphQL engine, they seamlessly managed secure and real-time access to sensitive healthcare data with out-of-the-box governance — eliminating complexity and freeing their team to focus on innovation. The result? A flawless, scalable data platform that saved years of development effort while ensuring a secure and innovative experience for both patients and therapists.
Case study
Visit Penumbra website