GraphQL-based Data Access

Moving to GraphQL from REST also enabled them to unify and simplify their data access APIs. The flexibility allows the same endpoint to return only the requested fields and child (tree) data structures - making the queries more efficient and eliminating the need to create a different API for each unique request.As Pipe made changes in their database, they didn’t have to rewrite their APIs - they just had to adjust requests made from their React frontend to access the new data.