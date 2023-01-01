Shared views between frontend and backend

Hasura has given Pipe the ability to move a lot of their aggregation logic into Postgres views and functions allowing them to reuse that logic when they’re querying it directly from the database.

In the backend, there’s a Postgres query and in the frontend, there’s a Hasura query because Hasura exposes those functions and views through GraphQL. This results in a de-duplication of effort and has fixed a number of bugs.