The U.S. House of Representatives needed to modernize their tech stack

One of the applications the Legislative Applications departments handled was the software used to manage the core legislative activities of the U.S. House of Representatives. The system was responsible for managing activities, such as introducing federal laws, managing activities on these laws, and exchanging information with the Senate and other government institutions. However, the Legislative Applications department observed that their team struggled under the weight of outdated tools and technologies. Therefore, it was becoming difficult to deliver new features and updates, which was a pain point to the end-users and developers.

To serve their users more efficiently, improve security, and enhance processes and productivity, the Legislative Applications department set out to modernize its 30-year-old technology stack.

As an integral part of the government operating in a regulated field, they had to ensure their new tech stack was secure, resilient, and future-proof. They settled on using React for the front end and ASP.NET Web APIs for the backend with Postgres as their database. Additionally, they decided to use GraphQL as the data access layer due to the increasing complexity of their backend data. Ultimately, they needed a solution that would be powerful enough to describe all of their data efficiently.

Some of the goals for this modernization project were to: