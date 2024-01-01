We'll be at GitHub Universe! See a sneak peak of our AI solution or book a meeting
THE HASURA DATA DELIVERY NETWORK

Experience Hasura through product tours

Supergraph #

Visualize, discover, and explore your entire API architecture with ease. The supergraph provides an intuitive interface to explore domains, models, and relationships that power your API. Quickly discover fields with a rich search interface, and effortlessly compose and test queries using the embedded query explorer, giving you full control and insight into your federated data ecosystem.

Navigate through your supergraph using the Hasura Data Delivery Network (DDN) Console. The Explorer provides a detailed visualization of subgraphs, data sources, and the relationships connecting them, offering a clear and intuitive overview of your federated data architecture.

Composability #

Effortlessly combine data from multiple sources and domains in real time. Hasura empowers developers with unparalleled flexibility to query, join, and manipulate data through a single API, delivering seamless composability for your applications.

Easily join data from different domains and sources in one API call. Explore how Hasura allows you to bridge relational and non-relational data for unified insights without complex custom integrations.

API Standardization #

Ensure consistency and flexibility across all your data models with Hasura’s standardized API features. Instantly apply sorting, pagination, filtering, and aggregations to any domain.

Easily set limits and sort data across any connected data model. Discover how Hasura allows you to instantly apply sorting and limiting rules to your queries.

Observability #

Monitor, debug, and gain insights into your GraphQL API with Hasura’s comprehensive observability tools. Out of the box, Hasura DDN provides the ability to track performance, analyze usage patterns, and trace query journeys, ensuring optimal API performance and faster issue resolution.

Track key performance metrics of your GraphQL API in real time. Hasura DDN’s Performance tab offers time series data for all API requests, helping you monitor performance trends and quickly identify any potential issues affecting your API’s speed or reliability.

Deployments #

Streamline your development workflow with Hasura’s flexible deployment options. Effortlessly manage different stages of your project with builds, enabling rapid iteration, testing, and deployment to production.

Quickly prototype and iterate on your project’s metadata with Hasura’s builds. Similar to git commits, each build is an immutable version of your GraphQL API that can be shared, tested, and deployed independently. This workflow ensures smooth rollbacks, seamless collaboration, and efficient progression from development to production.

