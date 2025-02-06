Data Agents - where business meets AI

The path towards 100% accuracy & repeatability

Working with enterprise data demands perfection. When analyzing sales forecasts, processing financial transactions, or handling customer data, approximations and inconsistencies aren't just inconvenient – they're deal-breakers. A single incorrect calculation can shatter trust and make production deployment impossible.

Join us for the first installment of AI Data Agents, an event exploring how to achieve complete reliability when deploying AI systems on enterprise data. As organizations integrate retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and tool calling capabilities, they face a critical challenge: maintaining perfect accuracy throughout complex multi-step tasks. We'll tackle head-on the problem of 'goal drift' – where agents lose sight of their original objectives as context grows – and explore architectures that enable rigorous validation of every intermediate step.

​This event is aimed at bringing together AI change agents - technology leaders and architects as well as business leaders who are driving AI adoption themselves - who refuse to compromise on accuracy. We'll examine breakthrough approaches for achieving 100% consistent, reproducible results when operationalizing AI systems with private data, backed by real-world implementations.

Expect deep dives into:

Real-world implementations of AI agents in production environments, with focus on maintaining accuracy across long-running tasks

Architectural patterns for secure private data integration that enable intermediate state validation and user steering

Strategies for enhancing agent accuracy and repeatability with enterprise data, including methods to manage context growth and prevent goal drift

​Data preparation techniques and ETL workflows optimized for LLMs, designed for iterative processing and data aggregation

Emerging tools and frameworks in the AI data preparation space that support robust retrieval and transformation pipelines

Practical approaches to balance automation with user control in complex multi-step agent workflows

Adoption challenges for Agents connected to enterprise data

Agenda:

6:00pm - Doors open - networking

​6:30-7:15pm PST: Fireside chat with AI leaders on building accurate agents

7:15 - 7:45: Data Agent Demos

7:45 - 8:30pm: Networking

8:30pm: Door Close

If you'd like to speak at this meetup, you can submit your talk here.