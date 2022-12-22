Join Tanmai Gopal, cofounder & CEO at Hasura for a look back at everything we accomplished in 2022. He’ll be highlighting major releases and launches that happened in the past year!

You did the legwork getting all your data organized, categorized, and systematized in Snowflake. Let Hasura help solve your data warehouse’s last-mile problem and get the richness of Snowflake into product team’s hands!

It may walk and trumpet like an elephant, but AlloyDB is the tricked-out “Postgres Compatible” DB you’d expect from the data engineers at Google that achieves 99.99% availability and includes a plethora of auto-scaling features that allow it to adapt to a wide range of requirements. Now you can have instant GraphQL for this powerful database solution which Google is planning to release as GA in December 2022.

Your DBA was on Product Santa’s ‘good-list’ this year. Unleash even more of your DB’s superpowers as SQL goes ultra-meta in this brand-new RFC. GraphQL run-time variables in SQL with Hasura’s protected execution guarantee? Yes, please!

The Action train is still “full-steam ahead” with response transforms now supported on the UI and the ability to make query parameters optional.

What goes up must come down, and database traffic is no different. Hasura now supports automated flexible database connection pools for even more “set-it-and-forget-it” DevOps wins.

Throw a switch for the GraphQL-train. Dynamic strings and business logic for your database parameters. Actively looking for Alpha customers

Some user’s wouldn’t want to touch realtime-data optimizations with a 10k foot pole, but this month’s community presenter shows us how they worked with Hasura to see even more performant streaming data for their product.

Can't wait to see you there!