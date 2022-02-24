We’ll show you how to take an existing third-party API that you want to convert into a Hasura-style GraphQL API with pagination, sorting, aggregations, relationships, authorization, and caching out of the box!

This tutorial is based on a recent collaboration with a Fortune 1000 Hasura user to help reduce the time spent creating GraphQL APIs for their mobile/web clients for an existing transactional system from several weeks to under 20 minutes!

You’ll learn how to set up a real-time sync mechanism so your existing API service becomes a Hasura-style GraphQL data API and stays up to date automatically! This process is an alternative to using Actions, where you can get the power of a Postgres backend API that supports powerful data operations and Hasura’s RLS style granular permissions.