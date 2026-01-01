Hasura Community Call - Jul 2022
Watch our July 22 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
What you will learn
Big Query GA and new features
We’re excited to have some of the engineers working on Big Query to announce its general availability, the release of computed fields, and scalar remapping!
How Hasura scales MS SQL Event Triggers with Complex Indexes
See how we leverage complex indexes to achieve optimal performance for Event Triggers.
Streaming Subscription Benchmarks
We are returning to some technical details about streaming subscriptions, and let’s just say, there’s a “million” reasons you won’t want to miss this demo.
Naming Conventions & GraphQL Customization - WYSIWYG edition
We’ve had a look previously at customizing the API naming conventions, but now we get to see this great functionality landing in the console!
Parameterize array variables in subscriptions
We’re happy to announce updates to HE internals which make for more efficient subscriptions, leading to smaller payloads being sent to the database, and less work for the database to do.
Join us for a special presentation on creating Telegram Bots backed by Hasura for a rich messaging experience.
Q&A
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What you will learn
Big Query GA and new features
We’re excited to have some of the engineers working on Big Query to announce its general availability, the release of computed fields, and scalar remapping!
How Hasura scales MS SQL Event Triggers with Complex Indexes
See how we leverage complex indexes to achieve optimal performance for Event Triggers.
Streaming Subscription Benchmarks
We are returning to some technical details about streaming subscriptions, and let’s just say, there’s a “million” reasons you won’t want to miss this demo.
Naming Conventions & GraphQL Customization - WYSIWYG edition
We’ve had a look previously at customizing the API naming conventions, but now we get to see this great functionality landing in the console!
Parameterize array variables in subscriptions
We’re happy to announce updates to HE internals which make for more efficient subscriptions, leading to smaller payloads being sent to the database, and less work for the database to do.
Join us for a special presentation on creating Telegram Bots backed by Hasura for a rich messaging experience.
Q&A