HasuraEd: Streaming Subscriptions with GraphQL

We recently demoed the ongoing work for streaming subscriptions, and the feature is now finally released. Tanmai will discuss patterns for a GraphQL API that will allow you to handle different types of real-time and streaming workloads: live-queries, streaming real-time changes, and streaming large volumes of data. This is the talk for application developers working with real-time content at the edge of the modern web.

Multiple JWTs for complex AuthZ: For everything from service-level integrations to differentiating web from mobile clients, the use-cases for multiple JWTs are far-reaching, and as of today, also supported. Lyndon gives us the teardown along with some bonus tips and tricks on working with JWTs in development.

Better comments on Schemas: We’ve added improved support for GraphQL comments in the table metadata for views, columns, and fields. Daniel Chambers gives us the play-by-play for those that love schema annotations.

Relations on actions down under: Previously relations for action responses could only exist on root level response fields. David Overton shows us this completely re-worked feature for more advanced data federation use-cases.

Prometheus in action: Sandeep Kandasamy walks us through the recent Prometheus integration from start to chart with this quick overview of this newest addition to observability at Hasura.

Community Showcase: Chris Nurse gives us an updated tour of QikTrak and how to expose JSON values into a queriable structure, just like you always wanted.

Q&A