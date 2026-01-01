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Hasura Community Call - Mar 2022

Hasura Community Call - Mar 2022

tl;dr

Watch our March 22 Community Call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.

Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketer, Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

HasuraEd: Streaming Subscriptions with GraphQL

We recently demoed the ongoing work for streaming subscriptions, and the feature is now finally released. Tanmai will discuss patterns for a GraphQL API that will allow you to handle different types of real-time and streaming workloads: live-queries, streaming real-time changes, and streaming large volumes of data. This is the talk for application developers working with real-time content at the edge of the modern web.

Multiple JWTs for complex AuthZ: For everything from service-level integrations to differentiating web from mobile clients, the use-cases for multiple JWTs are far-reaching, and as of today, also supported. Lyndon gives us the teardown along with some bonus tips and tricks on working with JWTs in development.

Better comments on Schemas: We’ve added improved support for GraphQL comments in the table metadata for views, columns, and fields. Daniel Chambers gives us the play-by-play for those that love schema annotations.

Relations on actions down under: Previously relations for action responses could only exist on root level response fields. David Overton shows us this completely re-worked feature for more advanced data federation use-cases.

Prometheus in action: Sandeep Kandasamy walks us through the recent Prometheus integration from start to chart with this quick overview of this newest addition to observability at Hasura.

Community Showcase: Chris Nurse gives us an updated tour of QikTrak and how to expose JSON values into a queriable structure, just like you always wanted.

Q&A

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