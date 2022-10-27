We had to give a heave-ho to Heroku, and up-and-coming database-darling Neon was there to fill the void. And they’ve brought some new toys to play with, find out more in this community-call first.

The bug you’ve always wanted in your code, now even easier, with the latest work on adding Cockroach DB, come see the happenings from the product team around supporting this DB that’s so hard to kill – and that’s a good thing!

GraphQL for block storage? Yes please! Hear how the product team is adapting the GraphQL primitives of Hasura to query the bottoms of your buckets for god-like control of your metadata.

Filtering items based on the sum of its parts, all the way down, with this latest development. A statistical analysis dream come true.

Allow lists can now be configured per role to control the exact set of queries that a client can request from the server.

If you thought we were done with greek gods for this community call, you’d be mistaken. Community member Andreas Fitzek shows us how to enable Prometheus tooling for Hasura Community Edition!

🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form >

Can't wait to see you there!