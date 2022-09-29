View Recording
What you will learn
Streaming Subscriptions
Streaming subscriptions give developers a highly performant, scalable, and efficient way to consume fast-moving or large volumes of data in Postgres as a continuous stream. We'll show you how to get started.
SQLite
A quick walkthrough of the newly implemented SQLite GraphQL Data Connector, where it is, and how you can make use of it.
Best Practices for Observability + Monitoring using Datadog
An overview of how to configure observability and monitoring for Hasura. We’ll cover best practices and how to create a datadog based dashboard that shows the full set of monitoring capabilities.
Auto cleanup for old trigger events
Learn how to automatically remove old event triggers that are very stateful to improve performance and lower operational overhead.
CockroachDB - Teasing
Instant GraphQL APIs for CockroachDB are just around the corner plus a sneak peek at what else is coming soon.
