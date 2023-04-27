Be the first to witness what the new Hasura development experience will look like. We’ll show you a preview of the key changes in Hasura v3

Explore Hasura's initial entry into NoSQL with our upcoming MongoDB compatibility release, and learn how you can join our early access program.

Trying out Hasura Enterprise features is now possible at the click of a button. Talk to our security, observability, and performance experts who are working on Hasura Enterprise, and let us know what you think!

Handling multi-user database credentials and dealing with multi-tenant data is now made easy by routing GraphQL requests to dynamically resolved database connections based on request context.

Use external webhooks to perform any kind of input validations for insert mutations with a new permission type without touching the user database.

Make your GraphQL schema changes more reliable and observable, prevent breaking changes, and make collaboration across large teams, microservices, and roles more manageable and predictable.

Introducing Pysura: A tool for building Python applications fast with Hasura – Learn how to use the new open source Pysura library to quickly scaffold a backend for Hasura actions, events, and crons.

If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call.

