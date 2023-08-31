In polyglot data environments, where identity and authorization related information is in one database and domain data is in another database, we’ll show you how to configure permissions to easily get authorized data.

We're excited to launch the preview for our new ClickHouse connector. This connector lets you access any ClickHouse database through Hasura's GraphQL APIs, including permissions.

Use Hasura Notebook and Hasura Connectors to quickly bootstrap your AI applications by connecting your favorite vector databases, using Hasura Event Triggers to auto-vectorize data, and giving controlled data access to LLMs.

This new CLI plugin allows you to verify metadata consistency of your subgraph against your supergraph before “publishing” changes to your supergraph. We’ll show you how to handle multiple remote schemas and data federation with confidence!

Our MongoDB connector is hitting its 1.0 milestone 🎉 Join us for a walkthrough of how to create and update GraphQL schema from NoSQL Documents, join efficiently between collections, and enforce access control permissions on your data.

Come ready with all of your questions about current and future features of Hasura. Tanmai will answer them all!

🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form >

