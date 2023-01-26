View Recording
What you will learn
Product Roadmap - 2023
Join Tanmai Gopal, cofounder & CEO at Hasura for a look at what’s on the 2023 product roadmap. He’ll talk about the direction we’re heading and give you some sneak peeks at what we’re aiming to deliver in 2023.
Google AlloyDB
It’s elephants all the way down with the continued work on AlloyDB and Google Cloud’s solution for on-demand Postgres. Set-it-and-forget it with this all-in-one hosted database and let it fly with the full power of Hasura’s feature set natively supported.
Azure Cosmos DB for PostgreSQL
Query across the cosmos with Azure’s massively-distributed database. Data access was never so close for Azure developers.
Parameterized Queries?
A feature so powerful we don’t even know what to call it. Catch the RFC and how you can help in this fly-over review of this sequel preview.
Autocreate Actions
Actions picked up a little more swagger with their SWAGGER. Generated actions from swagger files? Will this team ever REST?
Cron Trigger
It’s about time to look at the Cron tab. Check out the latest changes, and you’ll be seeing stars. Or asterisks. Or whatever you want to call them.
Database Latency Checks on Cloud
Hasura loves observability, and a deep dive into database latency is no exception. Now you can see the DB speed, too.