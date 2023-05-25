Join us to see new features planned for Hasura V3 and the new declarative metadata authoring experience. We will showcase:

Ever wished your SQL editors could read your mind and generate the SQL query for you? Well, the Hasura console can. We will demo AutoSQL that will enable you to write your queries in plain English and we will generate the SQL queries and fetch the results for you. Sounds interesting? Join us to watch it live!

Discover how to effectively monitor performance using golden signals for event triggers and subscriptions, gaining insights into latency across different layers. Uncover hidden bottlenecks and improve performance through actionable observability.

Gain insights into advanced caching configurations on Hasura, including techniques like cache with forward client headers, cache hit/miss metrics, TTL configurations, assisted caching suggestions directly from Hasura Console and more!

Level up your Hasura experience with Native Queries and Logical Models allowing you to create custom GraphQL types without the need for database views or functions.

Join us for a stack battle between Hasura and a DIY GraphQL Server built with Java connected to a MySQL database. We will look at response and execution times for complex GraphQL queries.

Starter kit with a metadata DSL, code first workflows, and out of the box authentication. Model first development made real to build expressive APIs in under two minutes.

🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form >

