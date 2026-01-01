Join us for our Hasura Data Delivery Network (DDN) alpha launch event! 🎉

The Hasura team has been hard at work on our new offering – Hasura Data Delivery Network, powered by innovations in Hasura version 3. We’re excited to finally share it with you!

🔥 Get immediate access!

Join the community call to get immediate access to Hasura DDN alpha, and try it out as you follow along with our demos.

Highlights include:

🧑‍💻 New database admin UI for power users

Our new database administration tool is ideal for exploring and editing data in the database of your choice, and it’s geared to scale to massive workloads.

🌌 Onboarding and visualization

Visualize all your subgraphs and supergraphs in 3D in the new console.

🚀 Supergraph authoring experience

Organize your metadata in folders that work for your team and quickly iterate on building a supergraph using multiple environments for development, staging, and production workloads.

Get ready for the following demos:

How to build a to-do app with Hasura DDN using command graphs and business logic with TypeScript functions

How to build a subgraph on your PostgreSQL with Hasura DDN

How to incrementally build a supergraph with the SendGrid API

Can't wait to see you there! ✨