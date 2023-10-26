This event has concluded
View Recording
Loading...
The Brief
What you will learn
Build your own data connector today!
- Join us for a step-by-step walkthrough of building a native data connector for Hasura. We will provide you with demos, presentations and code samples that will help you learn how to build a connector.
- We will also deep dive into the importance of query compilation and why building connectors is recommended over building data resolvers.
Update on adding custom business logic to Hasura
We have simplified the journey of adding business logic to Hasura by leveraging the Typescript ecosystem. Learn more about how to quickly build and iterate with Typescript functions and Hasura with our recent updates to the Typescript Deno Connector.
New Native Data Connectors!
- Qdrant: Qdrant is a high-performance vector database to help you build AI apps. Hasura’s connector for Qdrant and the ability to automatically vectorize PostgreSQL data using events will help to rapidly build AI apps.
- Turso: Turso is an edge-hosted, distributed database based on a fork of SQLite. Hasura’s connector for Turso will bring the API solution to the edge.
End-to-end observability for Hasura using open-source tools
In this session, we will go over the new OpenTelemetry-based observability for Hasura deployments. We’ll walk you through what signals are available, how to use them, and configure your observability platform to monitor Hasura.
Community demo by Raphaël: Hasura development in your browser with GitPod
- Being able to develop with Hasura in the browser can be valuable, but there are some quirks. Learn how to get around them.
- Raphaël is a co-founder of Éphémère Creative, an impact-driven digital product studio building the Chewy Stack, a "deep stack" framework with Hasura at its core.
🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form >
Can't wait to see you there!
View Recording
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events