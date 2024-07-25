Community Call: Launch Day
WHEN
Jul 25, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event
Join our July 2024 Community Call Launch Day to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
What you will learn
- Product Release & Updates
- Community Demos
- Q&A, and more!
Rob Dominguez
Senior Engineer, Hasura
🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form >
Can't wait to see you there! ✨
