Community Call: The Path to 100% Accuracy on RAG
Hasura Logo

/

/

Contact Us
hasura-header-illustration
Community Call: Making your AI think before doing

Community Call: Making your AI think before doing

WHEN
Feb 27, 2025
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event
Query Plans for Accurate and Steerable AI on Data

Traditional methods of building AI applications on data such as Retrieval Augmented Generation and Tool-Calling reduce your AI’s intelligence. For any user query, they utilize the same pre-defined workflows to achieve an outcome. User’s queries are dynamic and so should your AI systems approach be to data retrieval, analysis and action.

In this call, we will see how query planning allows you to build AI systems and agents that separate the planning and execution step to flexibly adapt to any user query to give accurate and transparent responses on any data.

Anushrut Gupta
Anushrut Gupta
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
Rob Dominguez
Rob Dominguez
Senior Engineer, Hasura

🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form  >

Can't wait to see you there! ✨

Register
Let’s connect
Check out similar events

Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!