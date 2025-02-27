Community Call: Making your AI think before doing

Query Plans for Accurate and Steerable AI on Data

Traditional methods of building AI applications on data such as Retrieval Augmented Generation and Tool-Calling reduce your AI’s intelligence. For any user query, they utilize the same pre-defined workflows to achieve an outcome. User’s queries are dynamic and so should your AI systems approach be to data retrieval, analysis and action.

In this call, we will see how query planning allows you to build AI systems and agents that separate the planning and execution step to flexibly adapt to any user query to give accurate and transparent responses on any data.