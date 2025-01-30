Announcing PromptQL: Build AI apps with Agentic Data Access
Hasura Logo

/

/

Contact Us
hasura-header-illustration
Community Call: Launch Day - January

Community Call: Launch Day - January

WHEN
Jan 30, 2025
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event

Join our Jan 2025 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.

PromptQL Product Updates Join us to explore the latest PromptQL enhancements designed for more flexible, robust, and collaborative AI workflows. We’ve introduced:

  • Editable query plans, a new PromptQL Programs API for repeatable execution
  • Improved AI primitives (parallel runs, error handling, and retries).
  • Extended timeouts
  • Support for PromptQL on private DDN
  • A no-LLM-key mode for faster onboarding
  • Thread sharing for effortless collaboration

Come learn how these updates help you build and manage AI applications with greater efficiency and control.

Anushrut Gupta
Anushrut Gupta
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
Rob Dominguez
Rob Dominguez
Senior Engineer, Hasura

🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form  >

Can't wait to see you there! ✨

Register
Let’s connect
Check out similar events

Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!