Join our Jan 2025 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.

PromptQL Product Updates Join us to explore the latest PromptQL enhancements designed for more flexible, robust, and collaborative AI workflows. We’ve introduced:

Editable query plans, a new PromptQL Programs API for repeatable execution

Improved AI primitives (parallel runs, error handling, and retries).

Extended timeouts

Support for PromptQL on private DDN

A no-LLM-key mode for faster onboarding

Thread sharing for effortless collaboration

Come learn how these updates help you build and manage AI applications with greater efficiency and control.