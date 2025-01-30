Community Call: Launch Day - January
Join our Jan 2025 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
PromptQL Product Updates Join us to explore the latest PromptQL enhancements designed for more flexible, robust, and collaborative AI workflows. We’ve introduced:
- Editable query plans, a new PromptQL Programs API for repeatable execution
- Improved AI primitives (parallel runs, error handling, and retries).
- Extended timeouts
- Support for PromptQL on private DDN
- A no-LLM-key mode for faster onboarding
- Thread sharing for effortless collaboration
Come learn how these updates help you build and manage AI applications with greater efficiency and control.
🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form >
Can't wait to see you there! ✨
