Community Call: Can you make AI 100% deterministic?

Building consistent, repeatable agents on the fly

In this session, we’ll delve into the challenges of building AI agents on enterprise data – from siloed, heterogeneous datasets that include unstructured, structured, vectorized data, SaaS applications, internal APIs, and external websites to the intricacies of complex authorization.

We’ll explore how traditional in-context approaches often deliver inconsistent results – missing prior steps, hitting token-size limits, or even generating varying answers – while our structured runtime approach with PromptQL separates query planning from execution and stores intermediate results to ensure reproducible outcomes.

Join us to see how this method delivers transparency, accuracy, steerability, and security, empowering your AI to answer free-form queries across multiple data sources reliably, reducing the cost of mistakes, and driving operational efficiency and business growth.