AI Innovation Day at Oracle Park
WHEN
May 21, 2025
TIME
12:00 Noon EST
WHERE
San Francisco
A little PromptQL and a little Play
Take a break from the office and join us for an afternoon of Giants baseball, thoughtful AI discussions, and quality networking from the premium Club Level at Oracle Park.
We’re bringing together business leaders and AI experts to swap stories on implementations, use cases and new approaches to achieving remarkable accuracy with AI agents – all while enjoying some baseball, beers and a beautiful day in the sun.
Venue
Oracle Park, 3rd St and King St, San Francisco, CA 94107
What to expect
Insightful conversations
- Trade real-world AI success stories in a relaxed atmosphere
- Get honest feedback on implementation approaches that actually work
- Discover how others are achieving 100% accuracy with their AI agents
A day well spent
- Take in stunning bay views and exciting baseball action
- Enjoy premium food and drinks throughout the afternoon
- Return to the office with fresh ideas and valuable connections
By invitation only. Limited seating. RSVP by May 18th.
Register
