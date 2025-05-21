AI Innovation Day at Oracle Park

A little PromptQL and a little Play

Take a break from the office and join us for an afternoon of Giants baseball, thoughtful AI discussions, and quality networking from the premium Club Level at Oracle Park.

We’re bringing together business leaders and AI experts to swap stories on implementations, use cases and new approaches to achieving remarkable accuracy with AI agents – all while enjoying some baseball, beers and a beautiful day in the sun.

Venue

Oracle Park, 3rd St and King St, San Francisco, CA 94107