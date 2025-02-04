Exclusive Hasura Midtown Manhattan Roundtable
Join us for an exclusive evening of curated cocktails and gourmet cuisine with FSI leaders and MongoDB to reimagine the role of data in driving business success – without compromise.
Data and governance executives in finance face an escalating challenge: navigating a siloed and fragmented data landscape while addressing fast time-to-market demands, real-time decision-making, and growing regulatory pressures. The rapid rise of AI is further stress-testing already overburdened systems, highlighting the urgent need for innovative data management solutions.
Together, we’ll explore actionable strategies to overcome these challenges, transforming data from a compliance burden into a competitive advantage.
What to expect
You’ll gain actionable insights, meaningful connections, and an unforgettable evening in the heart of Manhattan.
Engaging discussions with industry leaders
- Hear from financial and technology innovators as they share real-world strategies and experiences in addressing the complexities of modern data governance in finance.
Networking opportunities
- Connect with FSI peers, MongoDB experts, and other top-tier organizations in an intimate, curated setting.
A taste of Manhattan
- Enjoy crafted cocktails, a gourmet dinner, and decadent desserts while engaging in impactful conversations.
A look ahead
- Explore how the rapid rise of AI and emerging technologies can transform data governance from a compliance challenge into a driver of competitive advantage.
The Event Schedule
6:00 PM: Cocktail Reception & Networking
- Begin the evening with a warm welcome and refreshments.
- Network with esteemed industry peers in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.
- Name tags will be provided at the entrance for a seamless introduction.
6:30 PM: Welcome Remarks & Dinner
- Enjoy a curated dinner experience while hearing opening remarks from Kenneth Stott.
- Participate in an interactive activity designed to surface top-of-mind challenges and opportunities relevant to financial services innovation.
7:00 PM: Dessert & Closing Remarks
- Indulge in dessert while hearing visionary insights from Suku Krishnaraj, President and COO of Hasura, on how modern data strategies can empower financial institutions to drive transformation.
7:30 PM: Event Conclusion
- Conclude the evening inspired and with valuable new connections.
The Speakers
Suku Chettiar
President and COO
Kenneth Stott
Field CTO
Michael Walsh
VP, Sales
