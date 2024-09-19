Executive Dinner Series: Enterprise GraphQL Data Mesh strategies - NYC

Join Engineering Architects, Directors and VPs in your neighbourhood for a private dining experience at “TBD“ to learn everything you wanted to know about leveraging GraphQL for your Data strategies.

Agenda

From the CIO’s desk: GraphQL Data Mesh or Data Access Layer in Fortune 50 banks

• Data management & governance at international financial institutions

• Data engineering and data solutions

• GraphQL Federation API Platform in a highly federated, highly regulated, polyglot data mesh architecture.

Architect’s demo: GraphQL Federation API platform

• GraphQL architectures and patterns in 2024

• Domain-first GraphQL for better GraphQL RoI

• Implementing GraphQL Federation with Supergraph principles