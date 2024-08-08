Executive Dinner Series: Is your data AI ready? - SF
Join Engineering Architects, Directors, VPs and AI experts in your neighborhood for a private dining experience to learn everything you need to know about AI and real-time data connectivity. We are bringing together an expert panel of VC’s, founders and AI luminaries to explore how you should do now to prepare yourself for the new AI-driven future.
Agenda
- AI Fireside: Preparing your
• Data management & governance at international financial institutions
• Data engineering and data solutions GraphQL Federation API Platform in a highly federated, highly regulated, polyglot data mesh architecture.
- AI showcase: What if ChatGPT could talk to your realtime data?
• See an AI powered real-time data access layer
• Learn how to securely connect data & business logic to your LLM
• Talk to your data - get multi-step query planning and APIs instantly
What to expect
As AI technologies like LLMs innovate at an accelerated pace, connecting AI to enterprise data and creating revolutionary new user experiences is the default expectation. Enterprises are in an arms race with their competitors to realize the potential. But before they can unlock AI, they have to unlock data access.
For enterprise AI, the importance of robust data foundations has never been greater. Traditional data architectures, designed with apps and APIs in mind, are now being pushed to their limits by the demands of advanced AI applications. Our fireside conversation will help you understand what is needed to set your data up for AI success and insight into how your strategy can help you separate from the herd.
Enjoy a delicious meal and drinks as you share best practices, make new connections, and build professional relationships with like-minded executives.
