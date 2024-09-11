Executive Dinner Series: Is your data AI ready? - SF
As AI technologies like LLMs innovate at an accelerated pace, connecting AI to enterprise data and creating revolutionary new user experiences is the default expectation. For enterprise AI, the importance of robust data foundations has never been greater. Traditional data architectures, designed with apps and APIs in mind, are now being pushed to their limits by the demands of advanced AI applications.
Join a select gathering of Engineering Leaders, Data Architects & AI experts in your neighborhood for a private dining experience & learn about changing data architectures to enable AI agents & assistants to access real-time data. We are bringing together an expert panel of VC’s, founders and AI luminaries to explore how you should prepare yourself for the new AI-driven future.
Agenda
- AI Fireside: Getting ready for the data-singularity
• Your data is not in one place and might never be.
• We discuss how to architect your data so AI can consume silo-ed data and business logic in a unified way.
- AI showcase: What if ChatGPT could talk to your realtime data?
• See an AI powered real-time data access layer
• Learn how to securely connect data & business logic to your LLM
• Talk to your data - get multi-step query planning and APIs instantly
What to expect
Venue
Still House Lounge inside Hotel Z's Dirty Habit rooftop restaurant
