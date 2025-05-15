Financial Services Executive Dinner: New York City

Reliable AI and Empire Steak House

Join fellow AI innovators in the financial services space for an intimate evening of gourmet cuisine and strategic conversation about leaders' top concerns, such as strategy for implementing reliable, compliant AI and Open Banking, etc. This exclusive gathering brings together leaders transforming how enterprises deploy AI agents on their most valuable data.

In today's AI landscape, traditional approaches to enterprise data fall short. Current AI assistants struggle with real user queries on private data, creating significant challenges for organizations looking to leverage AI for business critical operations. PromptQL is changing this paradigm with unprecedented accuracy and reliability.

This curated dinner experience offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share evolving use cases, and explore how PromptQL's agentic approach is delivering what other AI agents can’t: 100% reliability on complex business data.

Venue

Empire Steak House- East, 151 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10022