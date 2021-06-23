The Big Hasura User Conference

HasuraCon is now live Enter your email address to join the conference

We’re bringing together users from all over the world for a 2 day celebration of all things Hasura! It is a conference about you, and your success. Discover the amazing products developers are building, level up your Hasura skills with live, in-depth workshops and hear about all the big features and updates we are making to the Hasura GraphQL Engine and Hasura Cloud. Enjoy a deep-dive into the tech that makes Hasura...well...Hasura.