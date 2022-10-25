Get Ship Done

What we'll learn

We’ll break the workshop into four parts as we look at building applications with Hasura. Combining the parts we’ll end up with an event-driven application that scales horizontally. And the best part, you can swap out any component for the tool or service of your choice.

1. Data Models and Data Layers We begin with a foundational database schema and layer on additional services to our API to build out a complete data layer to drive our application.

2. Event Architecture with Postgres Events Next, evolve our data layer with Hasura’s event-triggers to provide asynchronous data-flows for performing complex business logic under the hood. We’ll look at Hasura’s real-time APIs that allow us to monitor changes to data as both state and streams.

3. Lay it out in Low-Code We’ll implement a layout with low-code providers to quickly show UIs for our data-layer. This is not just a time-saver for the workshop, learn how low-code tools are shaking up the internal-tool game at major corporations around the world.



Seriously, check out these low-code loving logos using this stack:

4. Rinse, Repeat, Review The final act for this stack is how simple it is to envolve this pattern by adding additional services, front-ends, and more. We’ll look at type-generation, SDKs, GraphQL tooling, and more.